Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Up 2.4%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 144,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 89,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

