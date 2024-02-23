Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Infomedia’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Infomedia Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Infomedia news, insider Edwina Gilbert purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.47 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$36,750.00 ($24,019.61). 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Infomedia Company Profile
Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with body shops to sell OE collision parts; Microcat Market, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with repair shops to sell OE mechanical parts; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; and Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Infomedia
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Dropbox’s stock is a falling knife worth catching
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Warner Bros. Discover: Debt down, profits up, yet questions remain
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Infomedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infomedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.