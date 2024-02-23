Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Ingenia Communities Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71.
Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile
