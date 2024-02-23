Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IR. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.64.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $90.79 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

