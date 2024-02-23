Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:INO opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after buying an additional 9,967,498 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,178.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,796,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,499,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,436,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,795,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 2,218,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 2,010,718 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

