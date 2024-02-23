Insider Buying: GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) Director John Stephen Morris Turner bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,575.00.

Shares of TSE GGD opened at C$0.97 on Friday. GoGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$318.37 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of C$7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0270076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGD shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 target price on shares of GoGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

