Insider Selling: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) CFO Sells $12,582,979.56 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,991,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christa Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $315.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.78. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

