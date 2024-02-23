Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells $90,070.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,919.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BancFirst alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $354,640.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $353,800.00.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BancFirst

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in BancFirst by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in BancFirst by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BancFirst by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.