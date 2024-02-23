Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Sells 25,354 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,256.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,574,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,014,000 after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

