Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $19,383,290.64 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $305.57 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.30 and a fifty-two week high of $315.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

