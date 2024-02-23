Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Sells $4,250,174.34 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 177,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $4,250,174.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,148,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,770,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.87. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

