Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CAO Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

