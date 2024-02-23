Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sells $1,062,300.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Impinj Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 8.73. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

