Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) COO Sells 79,267 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,388.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Manoj Leelanivas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00.

NYSE JNPR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 72,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

