Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Sells 3,328 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $212,093.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,675.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

LKFN stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

See Also

