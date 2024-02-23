Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 6,798 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Doug Bailey sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $492,990.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,065 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,553.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $31,716.54.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after buying an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $35,392,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 250.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after purchasing an additional 492,905 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $39,467,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

