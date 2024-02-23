Insider Selling: PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Sells 7,403 Shares of Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26), for a total value of £7,403 ($9,321.33).

Sarah Pollard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 19th, Sarah Pollard purchased 149 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £149 ($187.61).

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sarah Pollard purchased 105 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($189.06).

LON:PZC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 100.20 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 687,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 142.75. The company has a market cap of £429.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,252.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81. PZ Cussons plc has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 205.67 ($2.59).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is currently -6,250.00%.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

