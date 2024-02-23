Insider Selling: Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN – Get Free Report) insider Clive Rabie sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.37), for a total value of A$1,140,000.00 ($745,098.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Reckon Company Profile

Further Reading

Reckon Limited provides software solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Group and Practice Management Group, Legal divisions. It offers Reckon One, an online accounting software for self-employed and small businesses; Reckon Payroll, a payroll software to manage pay runs, payslips, leave, and super; Reckon Accounts Hosted, an online accounting software that manages finances, payroll, and inventory for large businesses; Reckon One Invoices, a software to track and manage paid and overdue invoices; Reckon Payments that accepts online payments; and Reckon Loans.

