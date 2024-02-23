Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,200 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $354,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Standex International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SXI opened at $160.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $168.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,607,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Standex International by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Standex International by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 41,927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Standex International by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth $6,089,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

