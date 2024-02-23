Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $417,450,000 after buying an additional 204,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

