Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $303,596.23 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 653,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,495,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 231.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
