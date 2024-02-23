Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $172,431.84 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director George A. Scangos sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $172,431.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.39. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.