Insider Selling: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Insider Sells $27,537.90 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Troutman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Troutman sold 7,029 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $219,937.41.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZWS. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

