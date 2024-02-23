Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 47.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $151.54. 16,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.24 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.