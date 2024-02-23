International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after acquiring an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.70. 422,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

