Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITCI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

ITCI opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,469,643.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,666,000 after acquiring an additional 322,235 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

