Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 334,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $70,633,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

