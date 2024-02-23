Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $720.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.54.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $653.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $182.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $664.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $628.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $356,137,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $467,852,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.