Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LUNR traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 64,041,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 1,887.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

