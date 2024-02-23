Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 40,745 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCV stock remained flat at $15.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 45,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,261. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0612 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

