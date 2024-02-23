Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Boosted by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock remained flat at $15.62 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 705,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,615. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

