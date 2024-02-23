Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPHD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.54. 224,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,007. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

