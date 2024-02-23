Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of RFG stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $46.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.
About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF
Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.