Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stake Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 7.67% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $83,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,372,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,134,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000.

XMHQ stock opened at $100.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

