Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.92 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Stories

