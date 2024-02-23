Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.92 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.
Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics
In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.
