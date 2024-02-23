Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

