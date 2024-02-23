Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 3,921,869 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

