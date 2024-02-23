Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Raised to $19.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $16.93.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.