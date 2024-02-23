Iris Energy Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Iris Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

