iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Up to $22.92

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.92, but opened at $23.54. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 6,631,315 shares traded.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.