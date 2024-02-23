iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regis Acquisition Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $278,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $111.78.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
