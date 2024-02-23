iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $507.70

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $507.70 and last traded at $506.93, with a volume of 3061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.21.

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.96 and a 200-day moving average of $422.20.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,310,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,399 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,998,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,708,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 397.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

