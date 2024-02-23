iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $507.70

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $507.70 and last traded at $506.93, with a volume of 3061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.21.
The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.96 and a 200-day moving average of $422.20.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
