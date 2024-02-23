iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.49% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $29,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,883 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

