iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,815 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,626,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,107 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,565,000 after acquiring an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.33. 262,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,356. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.