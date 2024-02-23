iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

