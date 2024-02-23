Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $51.94. 58,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,106. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

JXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 136,510 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 86,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

