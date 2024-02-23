Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) EVP Sells $274,096.00 in Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

J opened at $145.94 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average is $133.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.