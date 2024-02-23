Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

Target Dividend Announcement

TGT traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day moving average is $128.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.