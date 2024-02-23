Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $702,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Shares of CB traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.93. 140,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $257.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

