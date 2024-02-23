Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,009 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,009 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after buying an additional 526,889 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after buying an additional 575,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,910. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $47.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

